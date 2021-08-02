3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $285,000

You'll be charmed by this Queen Anne Victorian from the moment you pull in the driveway! This 3 bed, 2 full bath home has lots of character and has been well cared for by its owner. Inside you'll find new carpet in your large living area, new vinyl plank in the entryway and kitchen and newer windows throughout the house! Spacious bedrooms, ample storage, and a 2 1/2 car garage. A very private yard with professional landscaping adds great beauty to this historic home. You can't beat the location of this Burlington neighborhood within walking distance to downtown. Call today for your private showing and make this beautiful house your home.