Come check out this Home Sweet Home!! Plenty of space with almost 2400 sq ft. Split bedroom floor plan with Master Bedroom toward the front of the home and 2 additional bedrooms toward the back of the home for extra privacy. Large Master Suite offers walk in closet and double vanity. There's also room off the Master that would make a great in-home office. 2nd bedroom has a tranquil private balcony. Additional space in basement could make another in-home office or fourth bedroom. Decks have recently been refinished and makes great space for entertaining. This home is also part of an association which offers lake/beach rights.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $295,000
