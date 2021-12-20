3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $359,000

Spacious & Comfortable on nearly Half Acre. Home sits on .44 acres with trees, large yard, backyard patio, and front covered porch. A substantial Master Bedroom with walk-in closet & Master Bath along with two ample sized bedrooms & second full bath for guests and family. Wonderful sized living room and large windows letting in the natural light. Kitchen opens to a Dinette Space, Sliding Door to the Backyard & large 41x24' Patio, Office Space/Formal Dining Room and half bath. Easy access from attached garage to kitchen. Basement is nearly finished with wet bar and large 26x11' Rec Room along with additional rooms for extra storage. This Happy Home is perfectly located with a very short drive to both Burlington & Lake Geneva and walking distance to White River Trail & Restaurants