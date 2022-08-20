3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $379,900

Are you ready to ditch that lawn mower AND snow blower and enjoy carefree condo living? The time is now to make a move on this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Located at The Settlement of Rochester, this well maintained unit features a main floor laundry, open concept floor plan, large primary suite, with walk in closet and dual sinks. The two extra bedrooms are perfect for guests or your home office. Enjoy this quaint and quiet community from your private deck all summer and cozy up to your gas fireplace in the winter. Wide open basement plumbed for another full bath allows you to expand your living area without sacrifcing storage. The Settlement at Rochester is a professionally managed association and welcomes your pets. Easy access to Hwy 36 too!