Space, sun-filled, and tranquility describe this 3BR/3.5BA, 2,700+ sq. f.t Colonial with a finished, walk-out lower level! 2-story foyer welcomes you into the open concept main floor. Find a formal DR (could be reimagined into a home office!) to your right, ready for dinner parties. The eat-in kitchen provides a breakfast bar, pantry, built-in workstation, and is steps to not only the main floor laundry, but also the LR, where you can cozy-up in front of the River Rock NFP. Half BA completes the main. The upper level features an incredible master oasis (w/5-piece en-suite), BR 2 + attached full BA, and BR 3. Be your social circle's go-to host with a LL like this one! Recessed lighting, wet bar, full BA, full-sized windows...and more! Tend to the existing garden and overlook woods!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $459,900
