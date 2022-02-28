3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $475,000

PRICE REDUCED. Dont miss out on this beautiful home located on over half an acre lot nestled back in Rolling Brooke Manor This home has 3 possibly 4 bedrooms, 3 .5 bath and featuring an open concept kitchen, dinning room and living room, 2 laundry areas upstairs and downstairs, private balcony off master bedroom. and plenty of storage room. Offering a 3 car garage. 1 Ring doorbell and one camera. New thermostat. The lot behind and adjacent to this property will not be built on. New paint has just been finished. Very well maintained.