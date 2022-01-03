 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $495,000

Dont miss out on this beautiful home located on over half an acre lot nestled back in Rolling Brooke Manor This home features an open concept kitchen and living room, 2 laundry areas upstairs and downstairs, private balcony off master bedroom. and plenty of storage room.

