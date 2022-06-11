3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $499,900

Fall in love with this spacious ranch completed in Nov 2020! Offering all the style and upgrades you deserve. Wonderful open concept with split bedroom design. Great room with panorama gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops throughout. Primary BR with patio doors, en-suite bath and WIC. Two additional BR with guest bath. 1st floor laundry. Garage space is finished and insulated boasting 8' doors with an oversized HEATED 3rd bay workshop with dedicated electric panel. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the enormous covered patio with private, fenced back yard. Plenty of room to expand with full basement stubbed for bath and has an egress window. Equipped with radon mitigation. Enjoy nearby Brown's Lake, trails, top schools and convenient access to freeway.