3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $549,900

Check out this impeccably maintained home that sits on over 5 acres of land! Located on a private road, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room in the basement that can be used for office/rec space, and an over sized 2 car garage. The kitchen offers a large island, beautiful oak cabinets, crown molding and 9 ft ceilings! All stainless steel appliances included! The large back deck offers breathtaking views of the woods! This home will not last long, schedule a tour today!

