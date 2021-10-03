Nature lovers' paradise with 5 acres of beautiful woods. You'll feel like you're in a high-end treefort with treetop views from every room. Heatilator fireplace. Laminate floors throughout andsolid wood doors. Wrap around deck on 3 sides of the home. Vaulted ceilings. Open conceptdesign is open and airy. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, wall oven/microwave, exotic cutgranite, subway tile backsplash, breakfast bar, white maple cabinets and pantry. Master En-Suite has stunning views, granite double sink and ceramic tile, and private entrance to the deck.Above grade Lower-Level features a large foyer entry room with a freestanding wood stove,laundry room, 1/2 bath and insulated 3 car garage. Natural gas with gas line on deck. Perfect vacation home or get-away retreat!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $549,900
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
