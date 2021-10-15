The feel of the northwoods only minutes from Lake Geneva! Come check out this custom log home on a large, wooded lot nestled back on 5 acres. Gorgeous kitchen w/beautiful custom cabinetry, huge island, and stainless appliances including Wolf double oven. Inviting living room w/cathedral knotty pine ceilings. The focal point of the main floor is the soaring stone-faced fireplace which separate living room & dining room. Expansive main floor master suite features jetted tub, separate shower stall, and dual vanity. Two add'l bedrooms, full bath, and laundry on main level. Finished walk out LL with rec room, bathroom & walk-in closet. Enjoy the your private backyard on the spacious deck w/custom outdoor kitchen. Home features 2 car attached garage and is located on a cul de sac.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $699,900
