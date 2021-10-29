 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $775,000

Welcome home to your own slice of the country. Charming farmette on 15 acres. This handsome property includes a ranch home, 2 pole barns and a clubhouse. Get cozy in the rough cedar great room with wood burning fireplace. A bright and open kitchen with skylight. Patio door leads out to a large clubhouse with all the amenities. Great for entertaining or a remote office. The possibilities are endless.. Minutes away from downtown Waterford.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics