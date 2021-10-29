3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $775,000

Welcome home to your own slice of the country. Charming farmette on 15 acres. This handsome property includes a ranch home, 2 pole barns and a clubhouse. Get cozy in the rough cedar great room with wood burning fireplace. A bright and open kitchen with skylight. Patio door leads out to a large clubhouse with all the amenities. Great for entertaining or a remote office. The possibilities are endless.. Minutes away from downtown Waterford.