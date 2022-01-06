 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $84,900

Enjoy the tranquility of this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Country Estates. New carpet and fresh paint throughout makes it move-in ready! A large 3 season porch adds extra living space to enjoy the morning sunrise. Ample closet space as well as an extra back porch and outside shed to fit all of your household items. Call today to make this house your home for 2022!

