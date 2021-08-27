3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $999,000

Racine County, WI - 3,407+/- sq ft 3bd/3bath home sprawled on 15.41+/- acres. Main floor features Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room with fireplace, 4 Seasons Room, Master Bedroom, Second Bedroom and Laundry. Access to two garages! Lower Level is an entertainers dream! Large wet-bar, 3rd bedroom and an office space lead out to a concrete patio. Perfect for having friends/family over to have a bonfire. A ''small lake'' (~3/4 acre) stocked with bass and blue gill ready to be caught by the avid angler. Gorgeous and diverse land featuring: valleys, ridge tops, and wetlands. Perfect for any bird watcher, hunter, snowmobiler, or outdoor enthusiast. A ~25x24 detached garage assists in additional storage for cars, tractors, UTVs and other equipment. Perfect anyone looking for peace and tranquillity