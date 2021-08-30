Just one block off the water you'll find this 3BR, 1BA vacation home waiting for you to create lasting memories. Open concept living with spacious kitchen, cathedral ceilings and partial views of Delavan Lake. The home is set up to comfortably sleep ten and has a number of updates including new fixtures in the bathroom, vinyl replacement windows and a new well. Spacious kitchen with island. Access to oversized 28'x15' deck from both the great room and dining room. Large yard for games, entertaining and additional parking. The home is part of South Shore Manor which includes a great park, beach, boat launch and fishing pier.
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $229,000
