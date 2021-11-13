 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $275,000

Brand NEW Construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home, Ready For Immediate Occupancy! Open Concept Floor Plan. Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings. Kitchen With Included Stainless Appliances & Breakfast Bar. Master Suite Features Large Walk-in Closet & Master Bathroom. Main Level Laundry Room. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Basement With Egress Window & Is Plumbed For Additional Bathroom. High Efficiency Mechanicals. Charming Front Porch & Spacious Back Yard. Located On Quiet Dead End Street.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular