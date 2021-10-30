Brand NEW Construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home, Ready For Immediate Occupancy! Open Concept Floor Plan. Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings. Kitchen With Included Stainless Appliances & Breakfast Bar. Master Suite Features Large Walk-in Closet & Master Bathroom. Main Level Laundry Room. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Basement With Egress Window & Is Plumbed For Additional Bathroom. High Efficiency Mechanicals. Charming Front Porch & Spacious Back Yard. Located On Quiet Dead End Street.
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FONTANA — A number of Fontana piers took damage from Sunday’s storm.
Lake Geneva Police reported multiple fights at Badger High School between Sept. 10 and Oct. 5, with an additional battery citation issued on Oct. 11.
LAKE GENEVA — A man arrested at Lake Geneva’s Kwik Trip reportedly had 24.6 grams of meth and 45.3 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
- Updated
In the home district of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Walmart is taking the City of Burlington to court to lower its property tax bill, which could end up costing other taxpayers $80,000 a year.
- Updated
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
The Walworth County Sheriff's deputy who was seriously injured by a reckless driver in August was honored at a state capitol ceremony for his …
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange, and the driver of the car …
- Updated
A Twin Lakes man has been missing for more than a week, and the local Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.
- Updated
A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman died when their plane crashed into a home in northern Wisconsin, authorities say.