3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $319,900

Available Now! Enjoy the holidays at your BRAND NEW ranch home! Builder has upgraded this 3BR/2BA home w/luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas, soft carpet padding in bedrooms, granite countertops in the kitchen & baths, seeded lawn & beautiful Whirlpool appliances (range, dishwasher, & microwave)! The home features 9' ceiling heights, solid core doors, kitchen island, lrg pantry & main floor laundry! Master BR is ensuite w/ walk-in closet and spacious bath. Full basement w/ large egress window & roughed in so owner can expand the Sq footage. Home is located on a quiet dead end street & private backyard. Sound 2x6 exterior construction. *Professionally Built w/New Home 1 Year Warranty*. Home is scheduled to have finishing touches & final clean week of 10/25