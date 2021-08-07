New construction at Ellis Farms! This open concept ranch home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on quiet street! Enjoy 9' ceiling heights, granite counter tops, kitchen island, large pantry, luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living area and main floor laundry! Master bedroom is an en-suite with a walk in closet and spacious bath. Bedrooms will have soft carpeting. Full basement with egress windows so owner can expand the square footage. Sound 2x6 exterior construction. *PROFESSIONALLY BUILT WITH NEW HOME - 1 YEAR WARRANTY* Close access to I-43. Home is currently under construction w/anticipated completion late October 2021. Photos are samples of past work (Please note colors and finishes subject to change).
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay has announced that it will be permanently…
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
Football practices start this week. Games begin soon after.
Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg, bullet went through ceiling nearly hitting couple sleeping below
A Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm, resulting in the bullet passing through the ceiling and into …
Lake Geneva radio station victim of ransomware attack
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Currently, the plan states that masks are optional, but "recommended and supported" for those who are not vaccinated. Parents are also concerned about quarantine policies for students.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.