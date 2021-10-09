Ready for the Holidays! BRAND NEW open concept ranch home includes 3 BR, 2 full BA on quiet street! Enjoy 9' ceiling heights, granite counter tops, kitchen island, large pantry, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas and main floor laundry! Master BR is an ensuite w/ walk in closet and spacious bath. Bedrooms will have soft carpeting. Full basement w/ egress window so owner can expand the SQ footage. Sound 2x6 exterior construction. Concrete Drive, Seeded lawn and Kitchen SS range, dishwasher and hood included. *Builder 1 Year Warranty*. Close access to I-43. Home is under construction w/anticipated completion November 2021. Some photos are samples of past work. (Please note colors and finishes subject to change).
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
A southeastern Wisconsin bank is warning customers about a federal proposal that would require financial institutions to report additional ban…
A 33-year-old Bloomfield man faces drug charges after he was found dazed and confused with heroin in his pocket at a Genoa City pizza place.
The Badger High School tennis team is headed to the state championship.
- Updated
A suspect killed himself during a raid on a home in Racine's Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service told The Journal Times. A federal agent was shot in the incident but the agent's injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, the Marshals Service said.