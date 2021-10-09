3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $335,000

Ready for the Holidays! BRAND NEW open concept ranch home includes 3 BR, 2 full BA on quiet street! Enjoy 9' ceiling heights, granite counter tops, kitchen island, large pantry, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas and main floor laundry! Master BR is an ensuite w/ walk in closet and spacious bath. Bedrooms will have soft carpeting. Full basement w/ egress window so owner can expand the SQ footage. Sound 2x6 exterior construction. Concrete Drive, Seeded lawn and Kitchen SS range, dishwasher and hood included. *Builder 1 Year Warranty*. Close access to I-43. Home is under construction w/anticipated completion November 2021. Some photos are samples of past work. (Please note colors and finishes subject to change).