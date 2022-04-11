3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $359,000

Rare opportunity to own a Montsma Custom built ranch home in the small private subdivision of Estate Lane in Delavan. Original owner is offering this home on over 1/2 acre lot with abundant wildlife and privacy. This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home has so much potential with over 2000 sq. ft. on main floor. Three season sun room, beamed ceiling, natural fireplace, built-in bookcases, luminated closets with lots of storage. Partially finished basement has kitchen, den and 1/2 bath with over 1500 more sq. ft. to make your own. Main floor laundry, insulated 21/2 car garage with parking pad for your boat or R.V.