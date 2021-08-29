3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $399,000

Spacious 3BR, 2BA ranch home overlooking pond and manicured landscape. Home features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and open concept living area. Solid surface counter tops in the kitchen along with stainless steel appliances and access to covered patio area off sunny dining room. Master bedroom with trey ceiling, walk-in closet an private bath. First floor laundry leading to attached 3 car garage with automatic openers and a bump out to accommodte a boat or additional storage. Full basement that is plumbed for an additional bath and mostly carpeted which can be converted into additional living area. Well maintained throughout and ready to move in.