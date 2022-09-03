Beautiful New construction home located in the city of Delavan! 3 bedroom 2 baths, Open concept with high ceilings! Modern Master ensuite with his and hers closets and a jacuzzi. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen island, and pantry. Full unfinished basement perfect for storage. Check it out before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $429,900
