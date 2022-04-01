Completely remodeled ranch property set on the shores of the Delavan Inlet. Magnificent living room with a stainless steel gas fireplace + stone surround. 3 bdrms, the master has a walk-in closet as well as a prvt bthrm with rainfall and multi-jet shower. Samsung stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets, dining room is connected to the whole-property professional sound system. Open concept basement, with pool table, wet bar with a wine cooler + beverage fridge, and a home theater with a 7.1 professional sound system. Outdoors, this is the ideal place to entertain guests. The in-ground pool was re-lined in 2019. There's a pergola, a firepit, a 900 square foot covered patio with its own fireplace, accent lighting, a granite bar, and outdoor kitchen. Comes with deeded boat slip!
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $549,000
