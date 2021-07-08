This home has a bedroom on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs. Full bath and washer dryer area are on the Main Level. There is a small finished area in the basement that may be used for an office. In the brochure, the front door entry way is listed as TSR. The detached garage is approx. 20 x 50. Seller has stipulated that: ''This home is to be sold ''AS IS'' with no repairs or improvements made by seller.''
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $99,000
