 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $499,900

Enjoy the best of everything, New Construction home by Harpe Builders (3BED 2.5BA) on nearly an acre (0.86) w/attached fully insulated garage equivalent to an outbuilding (5 CAR 1350 Sq Ft) w/subpanel & heater! Home boasts immediate curb appeal w/custom interior finishes. Entertain in open concept layout w/KIT featuring granite counters, large island w/built-in microwave, SS appliances, fireclay farmhouse sink & pantry. Dinette offers serene views of yard w/sliding doors out to concrete patio. Gather in large LR w/GFP & hidden cable chase for electronic wiring organization. Main level Flex room provides multiple uses w/barn doors as a DR, home office, or play room. PBR allows plenty of space to unwind w/private dual vanity sinks, granite counters, ceramic tile WIS & WIC. Don't miss this!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics