Enjoy the best of everything, New Construction home by Harpe Builders (3BED 2.5BA) on nearly an acre (0.86) w/attached fully insulated garage equivalent to an outbuilding (5 CAR 1350 Sq Ft) w/subpanel & heater! Home boasts immediate curb appeal w/custom interior finishes. Entertain in open concept layout w/KIT featuring granite counters, large island w/built-in microwave, SS appliances, fireclay farmhouse sink & pantry. Dinette offers serene views of yard w/sliding doors out to concrete patio. Gather in large LR w/GFP & hidden cable chase for electronic wiring organization. Main level Flex room provides multiple uses w/barn doors as a DR, home office, or play room. PBR allows plenty of space to unwind w/private dual vanity sinks, granite counters, ceramic tile WIS & WIC. Don't miss this!
3 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $499,900
BLOOMFIELD — A convicted sex offender is charged again for reportedly exposing his genitals to a 9-year-old girl.
Watch now: Wisconsin Dells water park plans $23 million expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
- Updated
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
Man charged with leaving girlfriend's body in U-Haul unit was charged in Walworth County kidnapping in December
The 33-year-old father who reportedly kidnapped his daughter from Walworth County last December and was later arrested, has since been charged…
GENEVA — Police reportedly found 390.54 grams of meth inside a Ford Mustang after conducting a traffic stop in the Town of Geneva for a revoke…
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony
- Updated
A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
- Updated
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
EAST TROY — A woman has been charged after police reportedly discovered 705 grams of marijuana growing in her home.
The Stitchery in Delavan has been selected from thousands of quilt shops across North America to be featured in the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of …