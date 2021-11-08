3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $138,000

First-time home buyer or looking for an investment property? A cute little house is calling your name! This 3 bedroom ranch features a nicely sized living room with a large picture window and new floors throughout. Only a half mile walk to the East Troy Square where you will find lots of year-round activities, restaurants, and more! Head South from the closest intersection for a 15 minute drive into the beautiful City of Lake Geneva! Conveniently located near I43. Call today for a showing!