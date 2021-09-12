3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $327,900

Fantastic Tri-Level with PRIVATE backyard in the Heart of East Troy. So much seller pride in this home. Main level is so warm and inviting...boasts beautiful floors, open concept plan and great for entertaining, tons of natural light! Upper level includes Master bedroom and bath, full bath and bedroom 2. Lower level includes a huge family room, bedroom 3 and full bath. One more level.....bonus space is so AWESOME! Storage, Rec Room, Office....this level has it all! Must see this one in person to truly get the feel for it! I promise it will not disappoint! Did I say AWESOME YARD? ADORABLE SHED! Seller has maint co take care of the yard! New 3 week old Air Conditioner, 1 yr old patio,Newer Hot water heater, 1 year old upper level carpet, COMPOSITE Deck, Radon system already installed