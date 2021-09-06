3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $359,900

You'll feel like your ''up north'' as you drive down Marsh Rd to this split log bungalow style house! Awake to the sounds of nature in this unique setting that offers privacy, a 40x63 outbuilding, A1 zoning for animals & the large patio invites quiet relaxation with plenty of room for guests! Inside you can cozy up to the fireplace in the Great Room with vaulted ceilings. You'll be impressed with the country-sized kitchen with island and hickory cabinets. Hardwoods floors, private master suite and 2.5 baths complete this home with wildlife abounds! 2021: central air, basement drain tile. 2019: furnace. 2018: master suite updates/remodel. 2010: great room & dinette hardwood floors. Within the last 5 years all windows have been replaced. Minutes to I-43!