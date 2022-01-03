3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $375,000

Welcome Home! Located in desirable Sterling Oaks Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, finished Rec Room with large entertainment space has 2 bonus rooms for den & work-out area. You'll love showing off the secret door with built-in shelves! Main floor living area is open from kitchen to family room with fireplace, high ceilings and oversized windows for tons of natural light. Step outside to the patio, shed and nicely landscaped yard. All you have to do is move in & start enjoying! All appliances included. House is equipped with central vac. Newer carpet in living room, water heater 2016. 1 yr Home Warranty is included!