Come and see why they say, ''WOW''! when they first walk into this Completed New Construction Home! Open concept-split Ranch. Abundant amount of windows create a bright and airy feeling, whether its cozying up to the fireplace or entertain around your 10' Huge Island sitting FIVE plus! Kitchen offers all SS appliances, plus laundry! Luxury Vinyl Plank offers the ease of daily living and is to clean up as well as wear and tear for active family members. Master Bedroom has a spacious room, including a Walk in closet an en suite. Stop by or schedule your appointment!
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $460,900
