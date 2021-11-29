Enjoy privacy? This lovely home is situated on a 4+ acre tree lined parcel at the cul de sac of Sunburst Ct. Remodeled to feature a large ''drop zone'' & open concept living area, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances & main floor laundry plus updated furnace/CA/H20 heater. Cozy up to the wood burning stove in the fam room or enjoy game night at the supersized kitchen island. The upper level boasts 3 nice sized bedrooms plus an updated full bath. If you have toys or a hobby the additional 30 x 50 heated garage is sure to please. With 3 separate stalls and plenty of space there is tinkering and collecting to be had. The outdoor space features upper and lower decks, access to a pond, fire pit and multiple acres of level land! Call now and make it your next home!
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $479,900
