3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $498,900

New Construction-Estimated completion February 2022!This smart design separates the spacious primary bedroom from the secondary bedrooms with generous communal living space, including the gathering room, kitchen, and dining. The kitchen boasts plenty of granite counter space and maple cabinets in a dusk tone for storage, along with a granite prep island that doubles as a snack bar. Off the gathering room is the primary bedroom with a private, dual vanity bathroom with a five-foot shower and walk-in closet. Opposite the primary bedroom and towards the front of the home are two comfortably-sized secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. Rounding out the home is a convenient mudroom with a bench for everyday items.