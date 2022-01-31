 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $500,900

New Construction-Estimated completion February 2022! This split-bedroom ranch lives large due to its open nature. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinetry with a generous pantry and a large island, The adjoining dining area and gathering room complement the kitchen with large open spaces. The secondary bedrooms and hall bath are located on one end of the home. The primary bedroom is privately tucked away on the opposite end with a large walk-in closet and a private bath with dual vanity and five-foot shower. Finishing off this home is a mudroom that features plenty of storage, including a closet and bench.

