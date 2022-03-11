An open-concept layout gives this sensible home a spacious feel while offering privacy in the form of three sizable bedrooms. The kitchen is thoughtfully designed with all the essentials - plenty of cabinetry, a pantry cabinet, plenty of counter space, and a kitchen island that doubles as a snack bar. Next to the kitchen is the dining area and great room - complete with a gas fireplace. The master bedroom with an attached master bathroom is placed at the rear of the home next to a secondary bedroom. In contrast, the third bedroom is situated towards the front of the home for more privacy. Connecting the living spaces to the garage is a generous mudroom complete with a bench and separate laundry area.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $501,900
