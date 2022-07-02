New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Lauren Floor Plan! This smart design separates the spacious primary bedroom from the secondary bedrooms with generous communal living space, including the gathering room, kitchen, and dining. The kitchen boasts plenty of granite counter space and maple cabinets in a dusk tone for storage, along with a granite prep island that doubles as a snack bar. Off the gathering room, is the primary bedroom with a private, dual vanity bathroom with a five-foot shower and walk-in closet. New COnstruction! Late Summer-Early Fall 2022!
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $503,900
