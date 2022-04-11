3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $189,900

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located in Elkhorn, is ready for new owners! The inviting living room opens into the kitchen and area that has a great eat-in area! At the back of the house is a bright 4 seasons room that could be used as a family room, playroom or just a space to relax and watch the seasons change! The backyard offers a fire pit and patio space to enjoy in the warmer months! Updated HVAC makes this house ready to move in and enjoy.