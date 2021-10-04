3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $229,000

 Skip to main content
A beautiful home that has gorgeous original woodwork, large & updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, full bath and 2 half baths. Large bonus room w/wet bar to be used as an office, exercise room, main floor bedroom, toy room? Enjoy coffee or read a book on your 3-season porch and entertain family and friends on the large deck. Historic Elkhorn offers restaurants, shopping, great schools, parks, Walworth Fairgrounds, Rib Fest and easy access to 43!

