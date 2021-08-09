3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $239,000

Nicely updated starter home in the city of Elkhorn awaits you! During 8 yrs of ownership, sellers completed many projects inside and out that is clearly noticeable. Newer updates in 2020 include, remodeled bathroom, carpeted bedrooms, new luxury vinyl flooring in main areas and new roof. Also, in 2020 a 1 car garage was completely replace with a new 24x24 ft 2 car garage with an additional 24x10 ft parking space and back patio for recreational use. Finally in 2021, sellers installed beautiful new siding and windows. It's now your turn to call this 3 bedroom ranch in the heart of Elkhorn YOUR HOME!