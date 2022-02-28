Tucked away on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home is move in ready with many recent updates. Seller added a full bath in the basement along with a family and separate rec room. There is ample storage throughout the house as well. With spring right around the corner you'll enjoy the patio and fully fenced yard. This home has something for everyone.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $255,000
