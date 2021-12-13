 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $274,900

Nice well-maintained split-level home on 3/4 acre lot close to Lauderdale Lakes and City of Elkhorn. 3 bedrooms , 2 1/2 bathrooms, master bedroom suite, family room with fireplace, Den/Office, 2 car attached garage, w/additional carport formal dining area New septic system 2021, New Deck, New Garden Shed, New roof 2009, and windows 2009, 7 years old whole house fan. Elkhorn school system close to Highway 12 and Highway 43. All appliances and Cub Cadet Riding lawnmower are included.

