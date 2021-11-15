 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $284,900

!!MOTIVATED SELLERS!! Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home, just under 1800 sq ft on just the main level. Located on a quiet dead end street, conveniently located close to the aquatic center, parks, library, schools and just blocks from the downtown square. Full basement, attached garage, 3 season sun porch, family room with fireplace and a great room! Home offers main floor laundry, central air, a new water heater, as well as new carpet and hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen offers great space for entertaining! Lower level is partially finished with a workshop, bonus room, rec area, and 2 storage spaces! Sellers have updated and made necessary repairs since purchasing. Opportunity to relocate out of state makes this beloved home available once again.

