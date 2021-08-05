 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $299,900
Better than new! Absolutely perfect condition home ready to move right in. Tastefully decorated, open floor plan, neutral colors, stainless appliances, kitchen island, and main floor laundry room. This home has a fenced yard and patio with manageable landscaping. Open floor plan with trey ceiling, upgraded LVP floor, white kitchen cabinets, upgraded ceiling fans and light fixtures. Partial finish in lower level makes great space for play room. Rough-in in basement for future bath. Seller prefers closing 9/30/2021 or after. If closing earlier, rent back of occupancy to allow for move.

