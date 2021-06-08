Beautifully updated split ranch located in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Elkhorn! This well maintained home features updated light fixtures, fresh paint, and wood flooring throughout. Step into your open kitchen to find all stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is very spacious with a walk-in closet and master bathroom. Head downstairs to your finished basement and bonus room! Don't forget the large backyard for all your summer barbecues and parties! This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of the most popular fairground events are returning this year, while several new ones will be making their debut.
Proposed subdivision set to feature various residential units in the City of Lake Geneva.
The American Legion is back open for the 2021 season. Here is a look back and a little history from the Canteen from Patrick Quinn's 2019 column.
The annual Driehaus firework show over Geneva Lake is set to still go on this year, one last gift from the Driehaus family to the community Ri…
FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is open only to residents and season pass holders, not nonresidents.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
- Updated
If you are going to do something, you might as well do it for a good cause.
Lake Geneva could impose additional impact fees on developers to help pay for future projects
Snake Road project to begin the fall, despite residents' request for work to begin this summer.
Tributes to AC/DC, The Who, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and old school hip hop are on the ever-growing list of local gigs.