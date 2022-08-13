3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $325,000

Turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for new owners! Tons of upgrades both inside and out! The large living room has a tray ceiling with new light fixture and opens up into the gorgeous kitchen with new countertops and backsplash. The kitchen also features an island with seating and has an eat in dining area to keep the family close during mealtimes. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom. The backyard is complete with 2 patios and a gazebo for entertaining, plus a brand new privacy fence! The other updates include, fresh interior paint, lighting, window treatments and flooring plus a widened driveway, partially finished basement, new mailbox and a storage shed!