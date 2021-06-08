 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $399,900

Showings start June 10th. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for you to make your own. Located in Alder Farms subdivision across from Sunset Park and pool, this open concept floor plan home boasts high ceilings and a large living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen offers lovely hardwood floors, tile backsplash, pantry and kitchen island with seating. Split bedrooms and Master bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. Almost 1/2 acre lot and impressive deck perfect for relaxing Summer evenings. Ample storage. Laundry room/mud room that leads to 3 car garage. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics