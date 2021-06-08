Showings start June 10th. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for you to make your own. Located in Alder Farms subdivision across from Sunset Park and pool, this open concept floor plan home boasts high ceilings and a large living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen offers lovely hardwood floors, tile backsplash, pantry and kitchen island with seating. Split bedrooms and Master bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. Almost 1/2 acre lot and impressive deck perfect for relaxing Summer evenings. Ample storage. Laundry room/mud room that leads to 3 car garage. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of the most popular fairground events are returning this year, while several new ones will be making their debut.
Proposed subdivision set to feature various residential units in the City of Lake Geneva.
The American Legion is back open for the 2021 season. Here is a look back and a little history from the Canteen from Patrick Quinn's 2019 column.
The annual Driehaus firework show over Geneva Lake is set to still go on this year, one last gift from the Driehaus family to the community Ri…
FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is open only to residents and season pass holders, not nonresidents.
- Updated
If you are going to do something, you might as well do it for a good cause.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Lake Geneva could impose additional impact fees on developers to help pay for future projects
Snake Road project to begin the fall, despite residents' request for work to begin this summer.
Tributes to AC/DC, The Who, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and old school hip hop are on the ever-growing list of local gigs.