Prepare to be impressed when you enter this superbly maintained 3BR, 2.5BA two story home. Constructed over two levels, this home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. The ground floor incorporates a generously proportioned kitchen with high vaulted ceilings, welcoming living, dining room, guest powder room, main floor master suite and laundry. The living room's fireplace provides comfort and warmth in the wintertime and beautifully landscaped yard to enjoy for other seasons. Upstairs, you will find two generously sized bedrooms, full bathroom, and loft. Other highlights of the property include central air, hardwood floors, quality fixtures and plenty of storage with every bedroom having a walk-in closet. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of the most popular fairground events are returning this year, while several new ones will be making their debut.
Proposed subdivision set to feature various residential units in the City of Lake Geneva.
The American Legion is back open for the 2021 season. Here is a look back and a little history from the Canteen from Patrick Quinn's 2019 column.
The annual Driehaus firework show over Geneva Lake is set to still go on this year, one last gift from the Driehaus family to the community Ri…
FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is open only to residents and season pass holders, not nonresidents.
- Updated
If you are going to do something, you might as well do it for a good cause.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Lake Geneva could impose additional impact fees on developers to help pay for future projects
Snake Road project to begin the fall, despite residents' request for work to begin this summer.
Tributes to AC/DC, The Who, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and old school hip hop are on the ever-growing list of local gigs.