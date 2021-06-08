3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $415,000

Prepare to be impressed when you enter this superbly maintained 3BR, 2.5BA two story home. Constructed over two levels, this home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. The ground floor incorporates a generously proportioned kitchen with high vaulted ceilings, welcoming living, dining room, guest powder room, main floor master suite and laundry. The living room's fireplace provides comfort and warmth in the wintertime and beautifully landscaped yard to enjoy for other seasons. Upstairs, you will find two generously sized bedrooms, full bathroom, and loft. Other highlights of the property include central air, hardwood floors, quality fixtures and plenty of storage with every bedroom having a walk-in closet. View More