3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $424,900

Only relocation makes this newer home available! Beautiful newer build home backs up to woods for privacy. Short walk to sunset park and pool. Open concept great for entertaining with simulated wood floors, new farmhouse sink, fireplace, split bedrooms, large pantry and island, fully finished lower level in the last 6 months with dry bar, under stair reading nook, and half bath. Fenced back yard with concrete patio and fire pit. You won't want to miss this show stopper. **Schedule your showing today!**