3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $429,900

2004 Ranch Home in wonderful conservation subdivision where nature abounds along the walking paths and wildflower prairies. Home offers great room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, river rock natural fireplace, leaded glass front door, stain glass ceiling fan and patio door that leads to deck and backyard. Walkout basement with 9' patio door, 7 full light windows, framed for 4th bedroom and plumbed for 3rd full bathroom. Additional features include recessed lighting, painted trim/molding, large kitchen island, pantry, 3 car garage, small apple orchard and perennial gardens adorn entire property. First time ever offered for sale. Call your agent to schedule tour...