3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $431,900

This new home features generously sized everyday living spaces, including an open-concept great room, kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen is designed with a granite island that doubles as a snack bar with wrapped seating, a pantry cabinet, and plenty of maple cabinetry in a dusk tone and granite counter space. Nearby is an open staircase providing easy access to lower level living. The split-bedroom concept places the secondary bedrooms and hall bath on one end of the home, while the master bedroom, including a walk-in closet and a master bath with dual vanity and five-foot shower, is secluded on the opposite end of the home. Rounding out the home is a mudroom that features room for laundry room appliances, closet, and mudroom benchmarks for everyday items. Includes sodding of yard!

